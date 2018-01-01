Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Brunei and India. Over the last four decades, Sobha Realty has also redefined the real estate value chain by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design and development. Sobha Realty is currently developing Sobha Hartland, a luxurious freehold community spread across eight million square feet in the heart of Dubai, as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City master development.