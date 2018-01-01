AYS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
AYS Developments Limited is a leading property development company with proven expertise in real estate and lifestyle properties. With significant presence in several key global markets, we have a portfolio of exceptional properties in Russia and Finland. In the UAE, our mission is to create and deliver stylish residential and retail accommodations to investors and residents, which are modern, price-friendly and possess a quality that surpasses the current offering.
With a steadfast purpose and a strong vision, we aim to be a company that prides ourselves on our uncompromising commitment to service excellence. From helping a family to find their perfect dream home to bestowing investors with world-class properties, which deliver the best return on investment, we will move forward with great momentum and passion into the future.