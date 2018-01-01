  1. Realting.com
UAE, OFFICE 2003, TAMEEM HOUSE, BARSHA HEIGHTS (TECOM) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PO BOX 450546
Developer
2014
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.aysdevelopers.com
About the developer

AYS Developments Limited is a leading property development company with proven expertise in real estate and lifestyle properties. With significant presence in several key global markets, we have a portfolio of exceptional properties in Russia and Finland. In the UAE, our mission is to create and deliver stylish residential and retail accommodations to investors and residents, which are modern, price-friendly and possess a quality that surpasses the current offering.

Services

With a steadfast purpose and a strong vision, we aim to be a company that prides ourselves on our uncompromising commitment to service excellence. From helping a family to find their perfect dream home to bestowing investors with world-class properties, which deliver the best return on investment, we will move forward with great momentum and passion into the future.

Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

New Launch

Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel

Total units: 191

B+G+5P+17+R
✅Studios 
✅1BED+laundry or study
✅2BED+laundry+Study
✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden 
✅3BED Duplex+laundry+Study+Maid
✅4BED Duplex+Laundy+Study+Maid+ Plung pool+private garden

All units are semi Furnished 
Kitchen Italian Appliances 

There’s the option of 3years and 5years payment plan:
-20% down payment 
-1% monthly 

Completion 2024

*ROOFTOP AMENITIES & SERVICES​*

Indoor fitness area🏋🏻‍♀️
Infinity rooftop pool and kids pool 🏊🏽‍♀️
Indoor kids’ play area
Outdoor bbq and dining🍖
Cinema room🎥
Gaming room🏓

