About the developer

MR Private is a gallery of deluxe-class collectible properties, where each project is a distinct work of art. These residences represent the pinnacle of modern luxury and comfort. They offer a unique sense of privacy in the very heart of Moscow, featuring an exclusive, intimate format and bespoke architecture. This combination of advantages—complemented by attentive concierge service and a community of like-minded residents—is what makes MR Private projects truly exceptional. MR Private's mission is to craft future living spaces with a deep respect for heritage and meticulous attention to every detail.