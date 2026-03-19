  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. MR

MR

Russia, Moscow
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.mr-group.ru/private
Working time
Closed now
About the developer

MR Private is a gallery of deluxe-class collectible properties, where each project is a distinct work of art. These residences represent the pinnacle of modern luxury and comfort. They offer a unique sense of privacy in the very heart of Moscow, featuring an exclusive, intimate format and bespoke architecture. This combination of advantages—complemented by attentive concierge service and a community of like-minded residents—is what makes MR Private projects truly exceptional. MR Private's mission is to craft future living spaces with a deep respect for heritage and meticulous attention to every detail.

New buildings
See all 5 new buildings
Premium Premium
Apartment building One
Apartment building One
Apartment building One
Apartment building One
Apartment building One
Show all Apartment building One
Apartment building One
Moscow, Russia
from
$625,002
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 90
Area 33–110 m²
180 real estate properties 180
The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very heart of Russia's business life – Moscow-City, a symbol of modern energy, ambition, and a magnet for the world's leading corporations and investors. ONE enjoys an unparalleled location near key transport arteries – the Third …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.7 – 66.6
592,453 – 1,10M
Apartment 2 rooms
67.1 – 93.4
1,01M – 1,48M
Apartment 3 rooms
97.1 – 109.9
1,57M – 1,74M
Developer
MR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MR
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building CLOS 17
Apartment building CLOS 17
Apartment building CLOS 17
Apartment building CLOS 17
Apartment building CLOS 17
Show all Apartment building CLOS 17
Apartment building CLOS 17
Moscow, Russia
from
$2,92M
The year of construction 2026
Area 97–218 m²
17 real estate properties 17
Clos 17 is the perfect family home, located on a quiet street in the historic Starovagankovsky Lane, just steps from the Kremlin. It offers exclusive residences and penthouses for those who value absolute privacy, a distinguished community, and life surrounded by cultural landmarks. The arc…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
96.9 – 105.9
2,77M – 3,85M
Apartment 2 rooms
152.6 – 153.5
4,18M – 5,40M
Apartment 3 rooms
217.7
6,10M – 7,79M
Developer
MR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MR
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building LUCE
Apartment building LUCE
Apartment building LUCE
Apartment building LUCE
Apartment building LUCE
Show all Apartment building LUCE
Apartment building LUCE
Moscow, Russia
from
$2,61M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Area 78–303 m²
27 real estate properties 27
Luce is a deluxe-class residence in the very heart of historic Moscow, steps from the Kremlin. It comprises 43 apartments and 3 spacious penthouses designed for those who value privacy, space, and sophistication. Design & Architecture The architectural concept of the Luce club house was dev…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.3 – 96.6
2,48M – 3,40M
Apartment 2 rooms
142.4 – 170.9
4,24M – 6,01M
Apartment 3 rooms
194.0 – 296.1
5,92M – 9,00M
Apartment 4 rooms
257.8 – 302.6
9,22M – 14,43M
Developer
MR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MR
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Show all Apartment building NICOLE
Apartment building NICOLE
Moscow, Russia
from
$2,46M
The year of construction 2028
Area 61–265 m²
126 real estate properties 126
Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with conte…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.8 – 152.9
2,33M – 10,90M
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0 – 190.8
3,73M – 10,47M
Apartment 3 rooms
164.1 – 241.9
5,56M – 12,20M
Apartment 4 rooms
264.3 – 265.0
9,48M – 10,08M
Developer
MR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MR
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment building Forum
Apartment building Forum
Apartment building Forum
Apartment building Forum
Apartment building Forum
Show all Apartment building Forum
Apartment building Forum
Moscow, Russia
from
$1,93M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Area 73–176 m²
17 real estate properties 17
FORUM Club House is the architectural landmark of Tsvetnoy Boulevard. Its bold architecture is the work of the avant-garde bureau "Tsymaylo, Lyashenko & Partners." The project's lobby is an ode to Bauhaus. There is no room for random details: only clean lines and light streaming through pano…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
73.4 – 73.5
1,83M – 1,89M
Apartment 2 rooms
86.6 – 145.9
2,04M – 4,32M
Apartment 3 rooms
148.6 – 176.3
3,80M – 5,43M
Developer
MR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MR
Languages
English, Русский
Our agents in Russia
Ivan Nasonov
Ivan Nasonov
367 properties
Other developers
A101
Russia, Kommunarka
Company's year of foundation 1992
New buildings 10 Residential property 3186
Investment and construction holding, one of the largest developers in Moscow.
Leave a request
GK FSK
Russia, Krasnogorsk
New buildings 20 Residential property 2552
FSK Group is one of the largest construction companies in Russia. According to Forbes, the company is among the top 10 most reliable developers in the country.
Leave a request
Premium Premium
PRO Gold
Russkaya Evropa
Russia, Kaliningrad
New buildings 1 Residential property 99
AvangardInvestProekt, the founder of the «Russkaya EvropA» holding, celebrated its 30th anniversary in September 2018. The experience and expertise of our specialists, their high professionalism and the use of advanced technologies have allowed us to achieve high results in our work — we’ve …
Leave a request
BAZA Bali
Russia, Yekaterinburg
New buildings 1 Residential property 2
BALI BAZA DEVELOPMENT is an Indonesian developer within the Russian company Baza Development.We are engaged in the full cycle of construction and management of the facility through accredited partners. To rent or sell you do not need to look for intermediaries and even come to the place.> 8,…
Leave a request
TURKREALT
Russia, Ryazan
Company's year of foundation 2007
New buildings 5 Residential property 31 Сommercial properties 1
REAL ESTATE IN TURKEY - exclusively built by us - apartments, smart-apartments, studios, villas, land plots Antalya, Alanya, Istanbul, Kemer, Konyaalty, Belek.
Leave a request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go