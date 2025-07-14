  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Wohnkomplex SAAS Heights

Wohnkomplex SAAS Heights

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Preis auf Anfrage
;
16
ID: 32764
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apartments, duplex residences, and a luxurious penthouse. Residents can enjoy resort amenities such as a modern gym, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna and steam room, yoga and stretching areas, and women-only fitness facilities. The complex also features a private theater, game area, event room, and community kitchen for entertaining and social gatherings.

Standort auf der Karte

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex SAAS Heights
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Preis auf Anfrage
