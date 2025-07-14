  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$6,91M
;
UP UP
48
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32720
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.

 

The islands of Palm Jebel Ali combine lush landscapes and picturesque azure coastlines to form unique residential neighborhoods. Elegant residences, world-class hotels, and exceptional leisure opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal atmosphere to every moment of life. Set against a backdrop of timeless landscapes and layered architecture, these homes open onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and quiet luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom residences provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with fragrant gardens and a special sense of privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each home is unique and filled with details that combine natural lighting, exquisite materials, and direct beach access. The result is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,00M
Villa Sobha Elwood
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa Yasmina Villas Expo Valley
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,74M
Villa Falcon Island
Ra’s al-Chaima, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,12M
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$952,740
Sie sehen gerade
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$6,91M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Stadthaus Morocco 2
Stadthaus Morocco 2
Stadthaus Morocco 2
Stadthaus Morocco 2
Stadthaus Morocco 2
Alle anzeigen Stadthaus Morocco 2
Stadthaus Morocco 2
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$818,630
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 3
Reihenhaus im modernen Projekt Morocco 2 im Golf City-Gebiet! Erwarteter ROI – 6 %! Perfekt für komfortables Wohnen und Investieren! Zinsfreie Raten! Stadthaus mit Terrasse, Personalunterkünften, Terrasse, privatem Garten und Garage auf dem Grundstück. Ausstattung: Schwimmbad, Fitnessraum,…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Villa 6 & 7 Bedroom Villa in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,08M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Es erhöht Ihren Lebensstil. Und dann gibt es die Legends – Stadthäuser mit 6 und 7 Schlafzimmern, großen Gartenplätzen im Hinterhof, ewigem Golfblick und der Freude am Gemeinschaftsleben. Kosmopolitischer Luxus trifft auf irdene Texturen, um ein einladendes Gefühl zu erzeugen. Markante Fass…
Bauherr
damac properties
Eine Anfrage stellen
Stadthaus Reportage Village
Stadthaus Reportage Village
Stadthaus Reportage Village
Stadthaus Reportage Village
Stadthaus Reportage Village
Alle anzeigen Stadthaus Reportage Village
Stadthaus Reportage Village
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$438,794
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 2
Stadthaus im einzigartigen Reportage Village-Projekt im Dubai Land! Zinslose Raten! Perfekt zum Wohnen, Investieren oder Mieten! Stadthaus mit großzügiger Terrasse! Das Stadthaus ist mit Küchenschränken und Arbeitsplatten, Waschtischen und Spiegeln ausgestattet. Infrastruktur: Landschaftsg…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen