  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Villa Marbella

Villa Marbella

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,85M
;
14
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32768
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 29.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Welcome to Marbella, where you can enjoy premium living in a coastal community located in the heart of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and comprehensively equipped mixed-use complex in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

 

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and complemented by the comforts of modern living, Marbella offers a collection of elegant villas with picturesque lake views, ranging from three to six bedrooms. Each home, meticulously designed in every detail, is created for indoor-outdoor living: spacious open floor plans, functional kitchens, exquisite finishes, and access to first-class amenities within the community.

 

Residents of Marbella can enjoy a wide range of Bloom Living amenities, located just a few minutes' walk away. Here, you can enjoy the beauty of nature in numerous parks connected by a continuous network, as well as visit the main Club House with easy access to swimming pools, sports and entertainment areas. In addition, at the heart of Bloom Living is the city's shopping and entertainment center, featuring fine restaurants and cafes, as well as a variety of shops and services.

The main attraction of Bloom Living is a large lake, around which there are special routes for walking, running, and cycling. For public events and recreation, the village has multifunctional amphitheaters, as well as the Sunrise and Sunset squares with stunning views. In addition, Bloom Living has places for religious ceremonies and two prestigious international schools.

 

 

Standort auf der Karte

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Villa Jouri Hills
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,34M
Villa Sobha Reserve
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,11M
Stadthaus Saro 2
Schardscha, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$767,671
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,97M
Stadthaus Sun City
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$616,438
Sie sehen gerade
Villa Marbella
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,85M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Alle anzeigen Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$6,22M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 2
Haben Sie sich schon lange für Investitionen interessiert? Investieren Sie sofort mit der GARANTIE des EINKOMMENS in den VAE-Immobilien! - Garantierte Mieteinnahmen durchschnittlich 11%. - Günstiges Steuerklima 0% für Eigentum und Vermietung. - Anlegerschutz durch die Aufsichtsbehörden vo…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa Villa Cavalli Estates by Damac
Villa Villa Cavalli Estates by Damac
Villa Villa Cavalli Estates by Damac
Villa Villa Cavalli Estates by Damac
Villa Villa Cavalli Estates by Damac
Alle anzeigen Villa Villa Cavalli Estates by Damac
Villa Villa Cavalli Estates by Damac
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$5,27M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Luxusvillen zum Verkauf mit 6 Schlafzimmern und privatem Pool, gelegen in der Gegend von Damac Hills. Gemeinschaftsumgebungen: - See zum Angeln - Ställe - Zucht von Haustieren - Hundepark - Tennis - Fußball - Volleyball - Basketball - Fitnessstudio - Gemeinschaftseinkaufszentrum…
Immobilienagentur
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Eine Anfrage stellen
Stadthaus Taormina Village
Stadthaus Taormina Village
Stadthaus Taormina Village
Stadthaus Taormina Village
Stadthaus Taormina Village
Alle anzeigen Stadthaus Taormina Village
Stadthaus Taormina Village
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$784,762
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 3
Luxuriöse Taormina Village-Gemeinde im Herzen von Dubai Land! Eine ausgezeichnete Option für ein Leben mit der Familie und Investitionen! Rendite ab 10 %! Wir stellen Ihnen einen Anlegerkatalog zur Verfügung! Ratenzahlungsplan 0 %! Fertigstellungstermin – 4 Quartale. 2027 Vorteile: private…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen