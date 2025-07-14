  1. Realting.com
Stadthaus Terra Golf Collection Phase 2

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,85M
;
22
ID: 32601
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 08.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.

 

Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan living room, terrace, and backyard surrounded by greenery.

 

The design of Terra Golf villas is characterized by clean, straight lines and geometric precision. The villas showcase a bold combination of rectangular shapes, creating a visually striking aesthetic that complements the natural beauty of the golf course. This geometric style defines the exterior and flows seamlessly into the interior spaces, creating a sense of clarity and purpose in every corner.

 

The golf course is not just a backdrop, but an integral part of the Terra Golf Collection living space. Large windows and sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views of the verdant landscape, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Stadthaus Terra Golf Collection Phase 2
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,85M
