New villas surrounded by green parks, gardens, lakes and lagoons, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Über den Komplex

A new residential complex with detached villas surrounded by nature. Here, amidst quiet parks and azure lagoons, these exclusive homes harmonise with the hilly landscape.

At the heart of this picturesque complex are lagoons for swimming and relaxation. Surrounding them, the main circular park organically connects the different areas of the complex, forming a safe and refined space with an abundance of natural beauty.

The luxurious park areas with their elaborate design give the place an exceptional atmosphere. They connect the homes, neighbourhoods and amenities, making this complex unique in Dubai.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: shops, bar, lagoons and lakes, amusement park, mosque, sports fields, jogging tracks, schools, medical infrastructure, pavilions, event venues, market, water area park, dog parks.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is ideally located in the centre of Dubailand, providing excellent transport infrastructure and access to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Emirates Road.

The Acres is just 10 minutes from the vibrant Global Village and 5 minutes from the prestigious Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club and Hamdan Sports Complex.

