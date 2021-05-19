  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Wohnkomplex Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$236,000
9
ID: 28070
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach.

The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and comprises eight buildings with 549 apartments, providing a high level of comfort and privacy.

The complex will feature studio apartments of 37 m², one-bedroom apartments ranging from 43 m² to 57 m², two-bedroom apartments of 79 m², and three-bedroom apartments of 124 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-4
  • Living area: 38 m² - 125 m²
  • Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walks for walks
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

Standort auf der Karte

Choeng Thale, Thailand

