Villen in Ägäis, Griechenland

Gemeinde Mykonos
18
Municipality of Rhodes
17
Rhodos
16
Mykonos
10
demos parou
3
Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
46 immobilienobjekte total found
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer in Ano Mera, Griechenland
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
Schlafräume 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 1
Fläche 95 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Fira, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Fira, Griechenland
Schlafräume 5
Fläche 320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 12 Schlafzimmer in Tourlos, Griechenland
Villa 12 Schlafzimmer
Tourlos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 12
Fläche 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer in Ano Mera, Griechenland
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer
Ano Mera, Griechenland
Schlafräume 10
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 655 m²
€ 3,470,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Monolithos, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Monolithos, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 3
€ 850,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 6
Fläche 227 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 3,450,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Grigos, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Grigos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 240 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer in Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Mykonos, Griechenland
Schlafräume 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Fläche 290 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer in Karterados, Griechenland
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Karterados, Griechenland
Schlafräume 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 400 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Posidonia, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Posidonia, Griechenland
Schlafräume 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 200 m²
€ 850,000
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Schlafräume 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 426 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Villa 5 Zimmer in Parikia, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Parikia, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,200,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 1 Zimmer in Marmara, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Marmara, Griechenland
Zimmer 1
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 12 Zimmer in Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 12 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 12
Anzahl der Badezimmer 7
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,300,000
Villa 4 Zimmer in Klouvas, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Klouvas, Griechenland
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,600,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Pastida, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Pastida, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 400,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Ialysos, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Ialysos, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Kritika, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Kritika, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 7 Zimmer in Afandou, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Afandou, Griechenland
Zimmer 7
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 8 Zimmer in Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Villa 8 Zimmer
Municipality of Rhodes, Griechenland
Zimmer 8
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 Zimmer in Gennadi, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Gennadi, Griechenland
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Villa 9 Zimmer in Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 9
Anzahl der Badezimmer 8
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 2 Zimmer in Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Villa 2 Zimmer
Gemeinde Mykonos, Griechenland
Zimmer 2
Anzahl der Badezimmer 2
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Villa 6 Zimmer in Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Faros Armenistis, Griechenland
Zimmer 6
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Etagenzahl 1
€ 3,500,000

Immobilienangaben in Ägäis, Griechenland

