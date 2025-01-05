  1. Realting.com
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Sumba Barat, Indonesien
12
ID: 32845
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 08.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Indonesien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Nachbarschaft
    Sumba Barat

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the coast.

Flights from Bali and Kupang fly four times daily to the island's two airports, and a shuttle service is available to the complex, which takes 15 minutes.

Only 20 exclusive villas are available in a complex with a complete ecosystem.

The complex has its own independent power supply (windmills, solar panels), a water filtration system, organic greenhouses, and gardens.

For investors:

🟦Managed by an international operator.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 80% / 20%

Payback period: 5 to 7 years
Capitalization growth: 30% over 3 years
Expected yield up to 19% per annum

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - up to 80 years


Down payment: 25%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q4 2027

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • SPA center
  • Sports center
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Walking areas
  • Fruit garden
  • Mini golf
  • Grill area
  • Movie theater
  • Children's center
  • Helipad
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Sumba Barat, Indonesien

