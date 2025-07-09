  1. Realting.com
Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.

Batumi, Georgien
von
$161,000
17
ID: 32916
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 0014523
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 22.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Georgien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Autonome Republik Adscharien
  • Stadt
    Batumi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi
Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years!
The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and terms.

Investors:

  • Passive income in dollars up to 13% per annum
  • Price growth from 30% per annum
  • Guaranteed 8% income under contract
  • Management by an international company
  • Free vacations worldwide with RCI and ITC

Payment plan:

  • Down payment - 30%
  • Interest-free installments for 42 months

Completion date: Q4 2027

Grand Life Batumi is a unique complex with hotel rooms and apartments in the center of Batumi.

The complex consists of two 8-story buildings, providing everything for a comfortable stay. Hotel rooms and apartments with a variety of layouts are available: from studios to two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 30 sq m to 116 sq m. Apartments are delivered turnkey.

Rooms:

Standard
Rooms starting at 30 sq m with a double bed or two single beds.
Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.

De Luxe
Rooms starting at 62 sq m with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.
Each room offers sea and mountain views.

Suite

Rooms starting at 113 sq m with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.
Spacious balcony. Each room offers panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

In the rooms:

  • Wardrobe
  • Bed
  • Desk
  • Study chair
  • Bedside tables
  • Chest of drawers
  • Side table
  • Living room sofa (De Luxe and Suite layouts)
  • Patio furniture
  • Mirrors
  • Telephones
  • TV
  • Electronic safe
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hairdryer
  • Electric juicer
  • Toaster
  • Kettle
  • Coffee machine
  • Stovetop
  • Refrigerator
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • Crockery, cutlery
  • Bed linens, bathrobes, slippers

Complex amenities:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Reception
  • Fitness
  • SPA center
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Children's playground
  • Landscaped courtyard
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

Location:

  • Batumi, 1st Lane Angisa, 47.
  • Distance to the sea: 1 km.
  • Distance to the center of Batumi: 3.7 km.
  • Distance to the airport: 3 km.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Batumi, Georgien
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
