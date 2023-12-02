Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Zagreb County

Lands for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 5 765 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13742 Samobor, Banat Agricultural land of 5,755 m2, rectangular shap…
€79,800
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Plot of land
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Area 10 806 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13681 Velika Gorica Mixed construction land, surface area 10,806.00 …
€2,70M
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 136 056 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13490 Samobor The land area of 136,056 m2 is divided into two units …
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 33 704 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13491 Samobor The land area is 33,704m2, of which the area of constr…
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 10 736 m²
Ivanić Town, Posavski bregi Land area of 10,736 m2, of which 2,078 m2 is in the residential…
€49,000
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 1 689 m²
Ivanić Town, Posavski bregi Building land with an area of 1689 m2 in a residential zone. T…
€18,500
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Area 200 000 m²
Jastrebarsko, agricultural land   Agricultural land with a total area of 200,000 m2 in an …
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
Area 17 000 m²
Lučko, Demerje Building land located along the A1 Demerje highway, just before the toll boo…
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
Area 8 500 m²
Lucko Commercial land for commercial purposes (production and / or business) of 8,500 m2, d…
€1,000,000
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 10 150 m²
Samobor, entrance to the city Building land of 10,150 m2 measuring 70 m (w) x 145 m (d) whi…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir