  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Zadar County

Lands for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Ugljan, Croatia
Plot of land
Ugljan, Croatia
Area 72 648 m²
BUILDING LAND for sale in the tourist zone T2/T3 with the potential of a marina for yachts …
€12,06M
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Plot of land in Mandre, Croatia
Plot of land
Mandre, Croatia
Area 83 000 m²
The island of Pag, agricultural land with an area of 83.000 m2, on the western side of the i…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Area 6 144 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13517 Novigrad Building plot of 6144 m2 on a quiet hill with a beaut…
€491,520
Plot of land in Kozlovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Kozlovac, Croatia
Area 3 000 m²
Kožlovac, Benkovac, building plot 3000m2. The land has a building permit for the constructi…
€70,000
Plot of land in Opcina Jasenice, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Jasenice, Croatia
Area 36 092 m²
Jasenice, agricultural land of approx. 36.092 m2, outside the boundaries of the construction…
€902,300
Plot of land in Opcina Preko, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Продается уникальный участок площадью 55000 м2, расположенный в первом ряду от моря на одном…
€5,70M
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Plot of land in Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
Area 2 830 m²
Novigrad Zadarski, A building plot of 2830 m2 is for sale in Novigrad in the apartment comp…
€353,750
Plot of land in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 1 331 m²
Leather Agricultural land with an area of 1331 m2 near the town of Kožino, on which there i…
€119,000
Plot of land in Opcina Sali, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Sali, Croatia
Area 5 000 m²
Dugi otok, Soline, we are selling a building plot of 5.000m2, 90m from the sea and with an o…
€500,000
Plot of land in Starigrad Paklenica, Croatia
Plot of land
Starigrad Paklenica, Croatia
Area 1 471 m²
Starigrad, Paklenica Building plot of 1471m2 of regular shape. The plot has asphalt and all…
€132,000
Plot of land in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Area 3 537 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, construction residential land of approx. 3.537 m2, with an old house (h…
€550,000
Plot of land in Town of Pag, Croatia
Plot of land
Town of Pag, Croatia
Area 4 600 m²
Pag, Zrće Building land for sports and recreational purposes of 4,600 m2 relatively rectang…
€1,52M
Plot of land in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Area 1 449 m²
Vir, Lozice Building land of 1,449 m2 in the built-up area of ​​the settlement. Dimensions…
€115,920
