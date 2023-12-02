Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Stari Grad
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Stari Grad, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room house in Rudina, Croatia
2 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Stari Grad, one-story house with a floor plan area of 51 m2 plus a covered terrace of 33 m2,…
€299,999
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Rudina, Croatia
3 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Island of Hvar, Dol, renovated stone house of approx. 140 m2, on a plot of land of 625 m2. …
€460,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Rudina, Croatia
4 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Hvar, Stari Grad, apartment house on two floors, floor plan area 129m2, living area with ter…
€495,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Rudina, Croatia
3 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Hvar, Stari Grad, terraced house of approx. 177 m2, on three floors (ground floor, first, s…
€499,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Rudina, Croatia
3 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Hvar, Dol,stone house with 3 auxiliary buildings, plot 960m2stone house with a total area of…
€195,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir