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Residential properties for sale in Sisak-Moslavina County, Croatia

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1 property total found
8 room house in Municipality of Lekenik, Croatia
8 room house
Municipality of Lekenik, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE, HOUSE, SISAK, Staro Pračno, 297m2 floor space, detached, excellent transport conne…
$122,894
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Properties features in Sisak-Moslavina County, Croatia

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