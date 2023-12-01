Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Sisak-Moslavina County

Residential properties for sale in Sisak-Moslavina County, Croatia

1 property total found
6 room house with Bedrooms in Velika Ludina, Croatia
6 room house with Bedrooms
Velika Ludina, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Velika Ludina Beautiful family detached house with a swimming pool of 180 m2 on a plot of 1…
€185,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Sisak-Moslavina County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir