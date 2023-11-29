Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Samobor

Lands for sale in Samobor, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 5 765 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13742 Samobor, Banat Agricultural land of 5,755 m2, rectangular shap…
€79,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 136 056 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13490 Samobor The land area of 136,056 m2 is divided into two units …
€1,25M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 33 704 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13491 Samobor The land area is 33,704m2, of which the area of constr…
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samobor, Croatia
Plot of land
Samobor, Croatia
Area 10 150 m²
Samobor, entrance to the city Building land of 10,150 m2 measuring 70 m (w) x 145 m (d) whi…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir