Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Samobor

Commercial real estate in Samobor, Croatia

4 properties total found
Office 2 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
€219,999
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Samobor, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Samobor, Croatia
Area 200 m²
I26365 Gajeva
€545,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 20 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Manufacture 20 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 8 200 m²
Samobor Production and storage space with a total area of 8,200 m2 built in 3 buildings on …
€5,70M
Leave a request
Commercial real estate in Samobor, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 190 m²
Samobor, strict Center Business-residential building with a total NKP of 1.190m2 built in 2…
€1,05M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir