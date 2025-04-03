Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Vizinada
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Vizinada, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room house in Bajkini, Croatia
4 room house
Bajkini, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Grožnjan, just 3 km from the small Istrian town of great cultural importance, on the…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Vizinada, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes