Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Tinjan
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Opcina Tinjan, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Tinjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Tinjan, Croatia
Area 5 669 m²
ISTRIA, TINJAN – Building plot for 6 houses In a small Istrian town known for its good prosc…
$659,038
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tinjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Tinjan, Croatia
Area 800 m²
ISTRIA, TINJAN – Building plot with project The last building plot in the construction zone,…
$143,930
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tinjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Tinjan, Croatia
Area 1 474 m²
ISTRIA, TINJAN – Building land for residential use In a small Istrian town known for its goo…
$138,394
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tinjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Tinjan, Croatia
Area 1 764 m²
ISTRIA, TINJAN – Building land for residential use In a small Istrian town known for its goo…
$166,073
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes