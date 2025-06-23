Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Podstrana
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

сommercial property
4
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 340 m² in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 340 m²
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
For sale is gorgeous guest-house with a swimming pool and stunning views in Podstrana, near …
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 468 m² in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 468 m²
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Area 468 m²
Attractive apart-house with 8 apartments located 400 meters from the sea and wonderful pebbl…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 200 m² in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 200 m²
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Area 200 m²
Fully renovated stone villa on four floors, in a beautiful location in Gornja Podstrana!Vill…
$582,559
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 599 m² in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Hotel 599 m²
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Area 599 m²
New building of five apartments in highly demanded PODSTRANA just 80 meters from the sea wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go