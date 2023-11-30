Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Milna

Lands for sale in Opcina Milna, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Milna, Croatia
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
For sale is a building plot of 5230 m2 located in the village of Milna on the island of Brac…
€916,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land in Milna, Croatia
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
For sale is a construction site located on the western side of the island of Brac, only 60 m…
€880,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land in Milna, Croatia
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
Продается строительный участок, расположенный на холме недалеко от Милны, всего в 200 м от м…
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land in Milna, Croatia
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
Area 31 824 m²
Vis, Milnaagricultural land 31 824m2 for sale, located 300m from the beautiful sandy beach i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Milna, Croatia
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
Area 5 230 m²
Brac, Milna, building land of 5,230 m2 in the M1 zone for the construction of residential an…
€915,250
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir