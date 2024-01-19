Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Opcina Dubrovacko primorje

Commercial real estate in Opcina Dubrovacko primorje, Croatia

1 property total found
Investment in Doli, Croatia
Investment
Doli, Croatia
DUBROVNIK NORTH AREA, SEAVIEW BUILDING PLOT FOR 6 LUXURY VILLAS within Lifestyle Ecofriendly…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir