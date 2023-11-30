Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Dicmo

Lands for sale in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Area 7 795 m²
Sinj, Turjaci, building plot of 7.795 m2 in business zone "K". 523 m2 of land located next …
€202,670
Plot of land in Kraj, Croatia
Plot of land
Kraj, Croatia
Area 7 001 m²
Dicmo, building plots 7001m2In a quiet location, surrounded by untouched nature, we are sell…
€420,000
Plot of land in Dicmo, Croatia
Plot of land
Dicmo, Croatia
Area 8 000 m²
Dicmo- PrisojeWe are selling a plot of 8000m2, of which 2000m2 is for construction.The plot …
€320,000
Plot of land in Dicmo, Croatia
Plot of land
Dicmo, Croatia
Area 1 100 m²
DICMO, PRISOJE, building land with an area of 4.946m2 in the M1 zone divided into 4 plots, e…
€60,500
