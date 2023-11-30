Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Dicmo

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia

1 property total found
8 room house in Dicmo, Croatia
8 room house
Dicmo, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Dicmo, a detached family house with an area of 296m2 on a plot of 559m2. Functionally, the …
€310,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir