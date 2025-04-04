Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Barilovic
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Barilovic, Croatia

1 property total found
2 room house in Donji Sculac, Croatia
2 room house
Donji Sculac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
I26695 Barilović
$221,432
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Barilovic, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes