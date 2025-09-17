Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Opcina Bale, Croatia

Established business 30 000 m² in Bale, Croatia
Established business 30 000 m²
Bale, Croatia
Area 30 000 m²
WINERY - WINE FARM Wine-growing business with 30ha ISTRIA - CROATIA In Istria, a compa…
$1,88M
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Bale, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Bale, Croatia
We present a development project. Land for the development of a 4-star hotel with 160 bed…
Price on request
