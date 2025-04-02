Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Novalja
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Novalja, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Stara Novalja, Croatia
Plot of land
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Area 12 440 m²
INVESTMENT, Land by the sea, access road, Novalja, 12,440 m2 Not far from Novalja and the sa…
$964,109
