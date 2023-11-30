Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia

4 room house with sea view, with parking in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury villa with a view of the sea On the g…
€1,27M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, MALINSKA - Stone villa near the sea Beautiful autochthonous villa of 220 m2…
€850,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury villa with modern design This unique villa is located in an excellen…
€1,22M
9 room house in Zidarici, Croatia
9 room house
Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 560 m²
Island of Krk, Malinska - Apartment house near the sea The house with a total area of 500m…
€1,40M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
KRK ISLAND, PINEZIĆI - Stone semi-detached house with pool and sea view The house was buil…
€800,000
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Adapted stone house with roof terrace City …
€399,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
MALINSKA, KRK ISLAND - Beautiful detached house with a swimming pool A beautiful modern hou…
€675,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
MALINSKA, VANTAČIĆI, SEAVIEW APARTMENT FOR SALE!A beautiful, comfortable apartment with a v…
€179,000
Properties features in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia

