Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Vodice, Croatia

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartment in a new building, Vodice, 85.52 m2 The apartment in Vodice is located on t…
$276,788
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
Three-room apartment in Vodice with sea view, new construction, 138.83 m2 A spacious three-r…
$531,434
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Srima, Croatia
2 room apartment
Srima, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in Srima with Terrace, 43.98 m2 Located in Srima, a neighborhood near …
$155,002
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Two residential units in one, Vodice, 106.96 m² In the heart of a peaceful neighborhood in V…
$243,574
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-room apartment with sea view, Vodice, new building, 97.11 m2 The two-room apartment in V…
$387,504
Leave a request
