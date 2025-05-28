Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

19 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: Apartment S2 for sale in a luxury residential building located just 500 mete…
$1,52M
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique opportunity for sale in Rovinj – a two-story apartment on the first floor with a wo…
$1,16M
Apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
Istria, Rovinj, two-room apartment with a sea view, total area 71 m², of which 60 m² is livi…
$354,289
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$458,362
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$508,184
2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment E, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$345,432
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: A three-bedroom duplex apartment is for sale, Apartment F, located on the fi…
$974,295
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$530,327
2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: A two-bedroom apartment is for sale on the ground floor of a residential bui…
$631,078
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Rovinj: A three-bedroom apartment is for sale on the ground floor of a residential b…
$752,864
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$517,041
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
The picturesque charming town of Rovinj located on the west coast of the Istrian peninsula w…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you want to enjoy luxury, comfort and proximity to the sea? We present to you a unique op…
$921,059
2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: Apartment S7 for sale in a luxury residential building located just 500 mete…
$1,37M
2 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
Istria, Rovinj: Apartment S12 for sale in a luxury residential building located just 500 met…
$1,45M
4 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you want to enjoy luxury, comfort and proximity to the sea? We present to you a unique op…
$961,009
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$500,987
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Istria, Rovinj: A two-story three-bedroom apartment is for sale, Apartment E, located on the…
$1,13M
3 room apartment in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
$469,433
