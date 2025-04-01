Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Ozalj
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Grad Ozalj, Croatia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Postira, Croatia
Plot of land
Postira, Croatia
Area 1 219 m²
Brač, Postira, building plot of 1219m2 on a cascading terrain with a view on Postira and the…
$263,735
Leave a request
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
Area 1 715 m²
Solin, gornje Rupotine - building plotbuilding plot 1715m2 for sale.Two larger buildings can…
$297,902
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tinjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Tinjan, Croatia
Area 5 669 m²
ISTRIA, TINJAN – Building plot for 6 houses In a small Istrian town known for its good prosc…
$659,038
Leave a request
Plot of land in Krk, Croatia
Plot of land
Krk, Croatia
Area 9 657 m²
Building land for tourist purposes T2 in the city of Krk, Politin, 9,657 m2 The land located…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Area 511 213 m²
SALE, ZADAR – ISLAM LATIN, AGRICULTURAL LAND 511.213m2 Irregularly shaped agricultural land,…
$4,98M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarsoni, Croatia
Plot of land
Sarsoni, Croatia
Area 800 m²
Building plot, 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo, Rijeka The building plot of 1,065 m2 is located in…
$121,787
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mokrice, Croatia
Plot of land
Mokrice, Croatia
Area 19 570 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14694 Mokrice Building land with an area of 19,570 m² in a commercial …
$1,80M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Krnjak, Croatia
Plot of land
Krnjak, Croatia
Area 135 825 m²
I29207 Gornji Skrad
$249,158
Leave a request
Plot of land in Karlovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Karlovac, Croatia
Area 4 827 m²
I26932 Turanjski Poloj
$99,637
Leave a request
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
Area 507 m²
Solta, Donje Selo, building land of 507 m2 with construction started. Permit for constructi…
$216,353
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poljica, Croatia
Plot of land
Poljica, Croatia
Area 4 237 m²
Building land, Murvica, Zadar, 4,237 m2In the vicinity of Zadar, in the town of Murvica, a b…
$199,288
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kurjak, Croatia
Plot of land
Kurjak, Croatia
Area 212 000 m²
UDBINA, LARGE LAND 200,000m2, FOR CAMPING OR TOURISM – OPPORTUNITY!In Kurjak, near Udbina, t…
$2,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes