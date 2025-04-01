Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Ozalj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Ozalj, Croatia

3 room house in Grandic Breg, Croatia
3 room house
Grandic Breg, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
I26175 Grandić Breg
$331,035
