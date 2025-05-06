Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Opcina Baska, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Opcina Baska, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Located in one of the most attractive tourist regions of the Croatian Adriatic, on the islan…
$203,804
House 20 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
House 20 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 20
Area 588 m²
Situated in a quiet area of Crikvenica, just 1.3 km from the sea and 1.8 km from the town ce…
$3,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
Located just 4 km from the coast and near the town of Poreč, this modern villa with a swimmi…
$925,343
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$264,853
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Appealing villa of modern style in Višnjan, Porec, within new complex of the four luxury vil…
$922,781
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Stunning modern villa with designer interior, indoor pool and wellness - Zminj area of Istri…
$1,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
A beautiful stylish villa of modern architecture located on the first row to the sea, in a s…
$1,53M
3 room house in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Medulin, in one of the most famous tourist centers in Croatia, in a prime, sought-af…
$918,938
2 room apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment in a modern new building for sale. It is located in Privlaka. The distance of the …
$175,355
2 room apartment in Plano, Croatia
2 room apartment
Plano, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Seget Donji, two bedroom apartment on the fourth floor of a new building. Building under co…
$306,202
8 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
8 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 416 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Stari Family house with 4 apartments in Kaštel Stari. House area 416m2 (ne…
$959,197
Apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Property in Croatia for sale: Smrdečac - Spacious office space - REF ID: 2016/558 in Split F…
$1,51M
