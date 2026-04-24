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Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

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8 properties total found
Apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the 2nd floor with a sea view in an exclusive new building w…
$327,755
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$611,841
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the 2nd floor with a sea view in an exclusive new building w…
$540,256
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AdriastarAdriastar
2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the first floor in an exclusive new building with a sea view…
$538,959
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$614,899
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3 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the 2nd floor with a sea view in an exclusive new building w…
$667,142
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MontbelMontbel
Apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a completely renovated apartment in Novigrad with a terrace and a beautiful sea …
$193,641
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2 room apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, NOVIGRAD – Apartment on the ground floor with a garden in an exclusive new building …
$626,083
Leave a request
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