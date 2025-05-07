Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dugo Selo
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Dugo Selo, Croatia

1 property total found
Commercial property 826 m² in Prozorje, Croatia
Commercial property 826 m²
Prozorje, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 826 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14862Dugo SeloA three-story commercial building built in 1978, with a t…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go