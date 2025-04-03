Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Duga Resa
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Duga Resa, Croatia

2 properties total found
Apartment in Duga Resa, Croatia
Apartment
Duga Resa, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
I27926 Ulica bana Josipa Jelačića
$51,372
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Duga Resa, Croatia
2 room apartment
Duga Resa, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
I27917 Tušmer
$59,777
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes