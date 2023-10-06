Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial property for sale in Portugal

3 properties total found
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 4
The 18th century manor house, with unique details and in good condition, is a real architect…
€2,00M
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Misericordia, Portugal
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 330 m²
AVAILABLE FOR THE GOLDEN VISA PROGRAM 350 K A residential complex in Lisbon, with a build…
€2,35M
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Albufeira, Portugal
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
€1,40M
