Hotels for sale in Portugal

Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Faro, Portugal
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 1-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€534,000
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€910,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€2,21M
Hotel in city center, with city view in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Hotel in city center, with city view
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
€350,000
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
The Algarve is a region that is characterized by its exceptional natural beauty due to its h…
€351,500
Hotel in Alentejo, Portugal
Hotel
Alentejo, Portugal
The complex is located in the Portuguese region - Alentejo in Vila Visosa, which is world he…
€280,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort by the beach, high quality, in the…
€715,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Resort on the beach, high quality, in the…
€550,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With amazing views of the sea and the cit…
€550,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Nice apartment at the Algarve Resort on t…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Number of floors 3
Nice apartment at the Algarve Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wond…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Nice apartment in the Algarve Resort on t…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Nice apartment in the Algarve Resort on t…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. Nice apartment in the Algarve Resort on t…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
€577,500
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
€550,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
€550,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
€550,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort on the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With a wonderful view of the sea and the …
€577,500
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Ресорт у пляжа, высокого качества, в Алгарве. С изумительным видом на море и на город Carvoi…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality beach resort in the Algarve. With a breathtaking view of the sea and the city o…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality beach resort in the Algarve. With a breathtaking view of the sea and the city o…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
High quality beach resort in the Algarve. With a breathtaking view of the sea and the city o…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With amazing views of the sea and the cit…
€450,000
Hotel in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel
Algarve, Portugal
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Resort by the beach, high quality, in the Algarve. With amazing views of the sea and the cit…
€450,000
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Lisbon Residences A luxury apartment with a modern design in a great location with a breatht…
€895,000
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Португалия in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Португалия
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 4
Lisbon Residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in a great location with breathta…
€895,000
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Lisbon residences Luxurious apartment with modern design in an excellent location with a won…
€895,000
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Lisbon Residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in a great location with breathta…
€895,000
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 4
Lisbon Residences Luxurious apartment with a modern design in a great location with breathta…
€895,000

