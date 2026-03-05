Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Area 31 m²
Floor 6
Step into urban elegance! This bright 31m² studio condo for rent in vibrant Saensokh, Ou Bae…
$250
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 16
This fully furnished studio condo in Sen Sok is move-in ready and boasts a convenient locati…
$420
per month
Studio apartment in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 15
This fully furnished studio condo in Sen Sok is move-in ready and boasts a convenient locati…
$370
per month
