Monthly rent of studios in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
The condo unit is located close to Boeung Trabek Market (1 minute away), Toul Tom Poung Mark…
$320
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 10
Discover your perfect urban retreat! This charming studio condo for rent in vibrant Chamkar …
$350
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This is a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in a secure building with 24-hour security. …
$260
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Experience urban living at its finest in this spacious studio apartment, nestled in the excl…
$600
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10
Discover this stylish 1-bedroom condo for rent, cleverly designed in a modern studio style, …
$800
per month
