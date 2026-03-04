Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

8 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11
$290
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5
This modern studio is strategically situated in the heart of BKK1, surrounded by a variety o…
$1,100
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Step into easy city living with this charming studio apartment in the vibrant Sangkat Toul S…
$450
per month
Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5
Nestled in the vibrant district of Khan Boeung Keng Kang (BKK), this stylish modern studio s…
$630
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9
Discover this inviting studio condo for rent in the vibrant heart of Boeng Keng Kang, Phnom …
$650
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 12
The One Maison goes beyond your apartment, offering in-unit essentials alongside well-design…
$550
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 9
Your perfect urban retreat! Rent this spacious 56m² studio condo in vibrant Boeng Keng Kang,…
$280
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
The Apartment includes essential services like internet, swimming pool access, a gym, secure…
$400
per month
