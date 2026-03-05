Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Toul Kork
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

9 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover vibrant urban living! This friendly studio condo for rent in Tuol Kouk, Boeng Kak T…
$200
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7
This modern and well-designed 50m² studio offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenienc…
$250
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover this charming studio condo for rent in the heart of Tuol Kouk, Phnom Penh! Perfectl…
$270
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5
This is a fully furnished studio condo in Toul Kork area. It's conveniently located just a 3…
$540
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
A studio apartment is available for rent near the Olympic Stadium and City Mall Market (appr…
$150
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Bei, Cambodia
Area 20 m²
Apartment room for rent near Olympic stadium and City Mall Market (around 250m) - Room size:…
$150
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 22
Located in the heart of Boeng Kak, this modern studio apartment offers a perfect blend of co…
$500
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover your perfect urban escape! This stylish studio condo is available for rent in vibra…
$250
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Discover vibrant city living in this charming studio condo for rent in Tuol Kouk, Boeng Kak …
$250
per month
Leave a request
