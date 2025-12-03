  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$125,074
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 45
Are you looking for passive income abroad without risk? Prepared apartment in Asia with 5* management and guaranteed profitability. SMART technology, LUX level. Turnkey furniture and machinery. Plumbing - Germany, Switzerland. View of the east❤️The apartments in the complex give a guarantee …
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 50
🏙 Official Sales Launch of Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp. Welcome to Time Square 7 — a landmark residential project in the heart of Phnom Penh, designed for those who value comfort, elegance, and long-term investment potential. 📍 Prime Location: Just 5 minutes from TK Avenue, AE…
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 40
Location:It is located on 410 Street, next to the Russian Market and Mao Tse Tong Boulevard.Architecture:50-storey masterpiece, combining modern design and functionality.Facilities:Everything is designed to improve your daily life.Prices:Affordable luxury – high-quality living spaces created…
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
