New Construction Apartments in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

Phnom Penh
3
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
4
Preah Sihanouk Municipality
4
Sihanoukville
4
Residential complex Time Square 9
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 40
Location:It is located on 410 Street, next to the Russian Market and Mao Tse Tong Boulevard.Architecture:50-storey masterpiece, combining modern design and functionality.Facilities:Everything is designed to improve your daily life.Prices:Affordable luxury – high-quality living spaces created…
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Residential complex Wyndham UC88 BKK1
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$125,074
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 45
Area 37–63 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Are you looking for passive income abroad without risk? Prepared apartment in Asia with 5* management and guaranteed profitability. SMART technology, LUX level. Turnkey furniture and machinery. Plumbing - Germany, Switzerland. View of the east❤️The apartments in the complex give a guarantee …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
221,522
Apartment
37.0
125,000
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
