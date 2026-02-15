  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Preah Sihanouk Municipality, Cambodia

Sihanoukville
4
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Show all Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 39
One of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, technology and profitable…
Developer
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Leave a request
Apartment building Time
Apartment building Time
Apartment building Time
Apartment building Time
Apartment building Time
Show all Apartment building Time
Apartment building Time
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,197
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 30
Description of the project.Time Square 10 are three residential towers on the first line of Otrec 1 beach in Sianoukville. Apartment with balconies and sea view. Recreational infrastructure level 4*. Everything is arranged by the developer Megakim World Corroration Ltd with confirmed reputat…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Show all Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Residential complex Time Square 10 Ocean View
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$45,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 30
Area 78–100 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🌊 The sea, the investment and the plunder are all in one project!💎 The first line of the ocean - business class apartments with a panoramic view🔥 10% off the entire apartment until the end of November!🏖 yield up to 12%-14% per annum in currency🏙️ The projectTime Square 10 Ocean View is a lar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0 – 100.0
100,140 – 104,805
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex Sianukvil
Residential complex Sianukvil
Residential complex Sianukvil
Residential complex Sianukvil
Residential complex Sianukvil
Show all Residential complex Sianukvil
Residential complex Sianukvil
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$47,823
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 30
Description of the project.Time Square 10 are three residential towers on the first line of Otrec 1 beach in Sianoukville. Apartment with balconies and sea view. Recreational infrastructure level 4*. Everything is arranged by the developer Megakim World Corroration Ltd with confirmed reputat…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go