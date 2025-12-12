  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Kampong Cham, Cambodia

Cheung Prey
1
Batheay
1
Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vida nad gorodom kotorogo ne dast ni odina klassiceskaakvartira Dva urovna pozvolaut razdelit zony zilaa privatnaa cto delaet prozivanie bolee komfortnym Unikalnost formata na rynke Sianukvila takih predlozenij prakticeski net a znacit likvidnost i tempy rosta budut vyse Arendnyj spros klienty gotovye platit premialno vybiraut effektnye planirovki a ne tipovye kvadraty Uslovia maksimalno gibkie 20 pervonacalnyj vznos 40 rassrocka na 40 mesacev bez procentov 40 posle sdaci ili kredit u zastrojsika do 10 let Takim obrazom vhod minimalnyj a rezultat inoj uroven dohodnosti i kapitalizacii
Batheay, Cambodia
from
$57,155
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 39
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
