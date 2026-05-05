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New Builds in Khan Mean Chey, Cambodia

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Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Show all Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Residential complex R&F CITY MIRO
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$53,000
Area 38–50 m²
4 real estate properties 4
R&F City Miro is a modern, affordable luxury condominium nestled in the heart of Phnom Penh's bustling Meanchey District. Strategically located on Samdech Hun Sen Boulevard, residents enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby Chip Mong 271 Mega Mall, Mean Chey Avenue…
Developer
ODOM
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Apartment building Kingston Royale
Apartment building Kingston Royale
Apartment building Kingston Royale
Apartment building Kingston Royale
Apartment building Kingston Royale
Show all Apartment building Kingston Royale
Apartment building Kingston Royale
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$47,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 36
Kingston Royale — Modern Residential Development in Phnom Penh 🏙✨ Kingston Royale is a multifunctional residential project in Phnom Penh, offering an affordable entry into the real estate market with strong investment potential. The development is located near Hun Sen Boulevard (Highwa…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
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