  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Daun Penh

New Builds in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Show all Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$130,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 45
Area 111–270 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌟 Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC88 Tower) - Level 5★ in the heart of Phnom PenhPremium apartment in one of the most prestigious projects of the capital of Cambodia.45-storey hotel and residential skyscraper of international class in the legendary district of BKK1.It's not just real estate.This is t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
110.8
325,248
Apartment 3 rooms
270.0
1,15M
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go