New buildings for sale in Preah Sihanouk Municipality

Sihanoukville
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 39
One of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, technology and profitable…
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
