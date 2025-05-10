Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bankia, Bulgaria

Apartment in Bankya, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bankya, Bulgaria
Area 136 m²
Floor 5/10
Dream Vision Real Estate sells a two -bedroom apartment in Gotse Delchev district in a new l…
$387,613
Apartment in Bankya, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bankya, Bulgaria
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/10
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Gotse Delchev in a new luxury …
$315,486
1 bedroom apartment in Bankya, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bankya, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
complex " Viskyar " - Comfort and Prestige modern, audi -fascinating workpiece " Viskyar…
$195,833
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bankya, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bankya, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
ABOUT THE PROJECT Evergreen Bankya is a boutique residential complex that blends a peacef…
$271,848
